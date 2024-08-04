All Sections
Ukrainian athlete Kokhan wins bronze medal in hammer throw at 2024 Olympic Games

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 4 August 2024, 22:45
Photo: Champion

Ukrainian athlete Mykhailo Kokhan has won a bronze medal in the hammer throw at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company. 

Details: Kokhan threw the hammer 78.54 and 79.39 metres in his first two attempts. His third attempt was unsuccessful as he hit the net. His fourth throw was even less successful than the first, with a distance of 78.17 metres. Mykhailo made his last, sixth throw at 79.24 metres.

Canadian athlete Ethan Katzberg achieved an incredible victory, and thus the gold medal, with only two successful attempts out of six. Hungarian Bence Halász took silver.

  1. Ethan Katzberg (Canada) – 84.12m;
  2. Bence Halász (Hungary) – 79.97m;
  3. Mykhailo Kokhan (Ukraine) – 79.39m.

This is the second Olympics for Mykhailo. He threw the hammer 80.39 metres in Tokyo 2020 (the Olympics took place in 2021) and took fourth place in the final.

This is Ukraine's sixth medal at the 2024 Olympics. Olha Kharlan won bronze in the individual sabre tournament. She, along with Alina Komashchuk, Olena Kravatska and Yuliia Bakastova, defeated their rival team from South Korea and won gold in the discipline. Shooter Serhii Kulish, a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, won a silver medal for Ukraine. Yaroslava Mahuchikh (gold) and Iryna Herashchenko (bronze), competing in high jump, secured Ukraine's first double podium since the 2008 Games.

Subjects: sport
