Ukraine's air defence downs all 24 Shahed drones over Ukraine

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 24 Shahed drones on the night of 4-5 August, and Ukraine's air defence has managed to down all of them.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "On the night of 4-5 August 2024, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with Shahed drones from Russia’s [city of] Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk Oblast. Air surveillance troops detected and tracked 24 attack drones."

Details: As a result of combat efforts, mobile fire groups from Ukraine’s defence forces as well as anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare units of the Air Force downed all Russian UAVs.

The Shahed drones were downed within Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

The oblast military administrations reported that in particular, four Shahed drones were shot down over Vinnytsia Oblast and two over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

