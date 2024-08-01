Shahed drone wreckage hits home of Russian opposition figure in Kyiv Oblast

The home of Russian opposition figure Ilya Ponomarev in Kyiv Oblast was damaged, and both he and his wife were injured in the Russian attack on 1 August.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in law enforcement; Kyiv Oblast police; Ponomarev on Х (Twitter)

Details: The Russians attempted to carry out another drone strike on Kyiv Oblast on the morning of 1 August.

Advertisement:

The police reported that a man and woman in one of the districts were injured. The victims have been taken to a Kyiv hospital and are receiving appropriate care.

UP sources say the casualties were Ilya Ponomarev and his wife. The former Russian State Duma member mentioned on social media that today is "the day of [his] second birth".

Quote from Ponomarev: "It seems like today is the day of my second birth. The fifth attempt was the most unconventional and most successful, and it was hard to defend against. But screw them! More details later."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!