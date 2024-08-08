Ukraine has evacuated 1,010 children from Donetsk Oblast in three days – video

A child being evacuated. Photo: Screenshot from video by the National Police

Ukraine has evacuated 1,010 children from 756 families across 28 settlements in Donetsk Oblast in the first three days of evacuation operations. In addition, 3,723 children remain to be evacuated.

Source: National Police of Ukraine (NPU)

Quote: "During the first three days of evacuation efforts, 1,010 children from 756 families have been rescued from dangerous areas. The evacuation took place both independently by families and with the help of task groups. All of them are now safe and receiving the necessary assistance."

Details: Mandatory evacuation of civilians from 28 of the most dangerous settlements in Donetsk Oblast has been ongoing since 5 August. At present, 3,723 children still need to be evacuated.

There are 20 teams working on the evacuation of children, consisting of White Angel crews, police paramedics, State Emergency Service personnel, patrol police, and representatives of military administrations.

In addition, the police stressed that mandatory evacuation continues throughout Donetsk Oblast.

Background:

Earlier, Ukraine's Interior Ministry reported that as of 6 August, 372 families with 481 children had left 28 settlements in Donetsk Oblast, where evacuation was announced.

On 7 August, Volodymyr Artiukh, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, reported that mandatory evacuation had been announced in 23 settlements across 5 hromadas of Sumy Oblast bordering Russia. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.).

