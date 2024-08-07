Mandatory evacuation announced in 5 hromadas bordering Russia in Sumy Oblast

The mandatory evacuation of 23 settlements in 5 hromadas bordering Russia has been announced in Ukraine's Sumy district (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.).

Source: Volodymyr Artiukh, the Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on the air of national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Artiukh: "I have just signed an order to implement the mandatory evacuation from 23 settlements in 5 hromadas of Sumy district. It comes into effect from the moment of signing.

Details: Artiukh said that the evacuation of about 6,000 people, including 425 children, is being carried out.

The mandatory evacuation applies to Krasnopillia, Mykolaivka, Myropillia, Yunakivka and Khotin hromadas of Sumy district, which are in the danger zone due to Russian attacks.

Quote from Artiukh: "The situation in Sumy Oblast is quite difficult. The air raid warning lasted for more than a day. I am grateful to our Armed Forces, the air defence forces, which destroy even ballistic missiles. A lot of explosions that were heard today by the residents of Sumy and [Sumy] Oblast were the work of our air defence. There has never been such a decent [air] defence in Sumy Oblast before."

Background:

On the morning of 6 August, Alexei Smirnov, the acting governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, claimed that Ukrainian forces had mounted an attempt to infiltrate the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of Kursk Oblast. Russian social media began spreading information about fighting in Kursk Oblast's border area. Allegedly, Ukrainian defenders were advancing towards Goncharovka in the Sudzha district of the Russian Federation with their equipment.

The Russian Ministry of Defence later reported that Russian reserve troops had been deployed on the Russian-Ukrainian border in Kursk Oblast.

The military analysis project DeepState released photos of military equipment that were likely destroyed in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Russian propagandists and milbloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces secured a foothold in the border area.

Smirnov said he had briefed Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin overnight on the supposed drone and missile attack on the Russian region and reported that people are being evacuated from the border areas.

Ukrainian military and volunteer groups have not yet commented on the situation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.



