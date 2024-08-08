Putin summons Kursk governor via video link, urges him to show "courage"

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has held a video meeting with Alexei Smirnov, the acting Governor of Kursk Oblast, stressing that the situation in the region requires courage and composure.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "Life poses extraordinary, challenging tasks of helping people. While you certainly have the necessary professional knowledge, skills, and experience, they alone are not enough. In today’s circumstances, you need a certain level of courage and composure…"

Details: Putin further indicated that he was "generally aware of the situation in the region", though he would like to hear more details from Smirnov. In addition, Putin asked the acting governor to estimate the damage caused to the region by the hostilities.

Smirnov claimed that everything was "fine", noting that the operational headquarters were functioning, the population evacuation was in progress, and the number of hospital beds had been increased.

Background:

