All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin summons Kursk governor via video link, urges him to show "courage"

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 8 August 2024, 17:15
Putin summons Kursk governor via video link, urges him to show courage
Alexei Smirnov (left) and Vladimir Putin (right). Photo: Screenshot from video by RIA Novosti

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has held a video meeting with Alexei Smirnov, the acting Governor of Kursk Oblast, stressing that the situation in the region requires courage and composure.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "Life poses extraordinary, challenging tasks of helping people. While you certainly have the necessary professional knowledge, skills, and experience, they alone are not enough. In today’s circumstances, you need a certain level of courage and composure…"

Advertisement:

Details: Putin further indicated that he was "generally aware of the situation in the region", though he would like to hear more details from Smirnov. In addition, Putin asked the acting governor to estimate the damage caused to the region by the hostilities.

Smirnov claimed that everything was "fine", noting that the operational headquarters were functioning, the population evacuation was in progress, and the number of hospital beds had been increased.

Advertisement:

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

PutinwarRussiacounter-offensive
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
Putin
Ukraine asks Mexico to arrest Putin if he attends inauguration
Putin comments on alleged large-scale Ukrainian attack on Kursk Oblast
Local authorities brief Putin on Kursk Oblast situation, people being evacuated from border area
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Ukraine's Armed Forces attack Russian Savasleyka air base: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency issued in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: