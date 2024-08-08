Putin summons Kursk governor via video link, urges him to show "courage"
Russian leader Vladimir Putin has held a video meeting with Alexei Smirnov, the acting Governor of Kursk Oblast, stressing that the situation in the region requires courage and composure.
Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti
Quote: "Life poses extraordinary, challenging tasks of helping people. While you certainly have the necessary professional knowledge, skills, and experience, they alone are not enough. In today’s circumstances, you need a certain level of courage and composure…"
Details: Putin further indicated that he was "generally aware of the situation in the region", though he would like to hear more details from Smirnov. In addition, Putin asked the acting governor to estimate the damage caused to the region by the hostilities.
Smirnov claimed that everything was "fine", noting that the operational headquarters were functioning, the population evacuation was in progress, and the number of hospital beds had been increased.
Background:
- On the morning of 6 August, Alexei Smirnov claimed that Ukrainian forces had mounted an attempt to infiltrate the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of Kursk Oblast. Russian propagandists and milbloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces have secured a foothold in the border area. Russian ruler Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation".
- Ukraine has not yet commented on the events in Kursk Oblast.
- A state of emergency has been declared on the second day of the breakthrough on the border in Kursk Oblast.
- Experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), having analysed the data collected, have confirmed the advance of Ukrainian troops up to 10 kilometres deep into Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
