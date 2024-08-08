ISW confirms advance of Ukrainian troops 10 kilometres deep into Russia's Kursk Oblast

Experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), having analysed the data collected, have confirmed the advance of Ukrainian troops up to 10 kilometres deep into Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: ISW

Quote: "Ukrainian forces have made confirmed advances up to 10 kilometres into Russia's Kursk Oblast amid continued mechanised offensive operations on Russian territory on 7 August."

Details: It is noted in the review that geolocation footage released on 6 and 7 August shows that Ukrainian armoured vehicles have supposedly moved into position along the 38K-030 motorway, approximately 10 kilometres from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

The scale and location of the Ukrainian advance in Kursk Oblast confirmed so far indicate that the Ukrainian troops have broken through at least two Russian defence lines and a stronghold.

Quote: "The Kremlin's response to Ukrainian offensive activities in Kursk Oblast has so far been contradictory, as Russian officials are attempting to balance presenting the effort as a notable Ukrainian escalation with avoiding overstating its potential implications and risking domestic discontent."

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 7 August:

Select Russian milbloggers heavily criticised the Russian military command for not detecting preparations for or preventing Ukrainian offensive operations into Kursk Oblast.

Ukrainian forces reportedly used a first-person view (FPV) drone to down a Russian Mi-28 helicopter over Kursk Oblast, indicating that Ukrainian forces continue to successfully adapt their drone capabilities.

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov assessed on 7 August that Russian offensive potential will culminate within one and a half to two months, generally consistent with ISW's assessment on current Russia's offensive capabilities.

Danielle Bell, Head of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), stated that Russia has tortured 95% of Ukrainian prisoners-of-war (POWs) in Russian detention.

The Moldovan Central Electoral Commission (CEC) announced on 7 August that it would not register the pro-Kremlin Victory electoral bloc in the October 2024 Moldovan presidential election and referendum.

A Russian court sentenced Andrei Kurshin, administrator of the Moscow Calling Russian ultranationalist milblogger Telegram channel, to six and a half years in prison on 7 August for publishing "fake" information about the Russian military.

Ukrainian forces recently regained positions south of Chasiv Yar, and Russian forces advanced northeast of Siversk, southwest of Donetsk City, and in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area.

Russian Army Combat Reserve (BARS) units continue recruitment efforts.

