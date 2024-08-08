First invasion of Russia since World War II: Bloomberg reacts to hostilities in Kursk Oblast
Bloomberg has called the Ukrainian breakthrough of the Russian border in Kursk Oblast the first case since World War II when the army of another country invaded Russia.
Source: Bloomberg
Details: According to Bloomberg, up to a thousand Ukrainian troops have entered Kursk Oblast. This is the first time since World War II that the troops of another country have entered Russia.
Bloomberg also reports that Putin summoned his subordinates to explain the situation recently. And Russian milbloggers accused the officials of incompetence.
The news agency also suggests that this situation is likely to reinforce Kyiv's argument that American and European allies should not be afraid of the Kremlin's threats of escalation but instead should allow Ukraine to fight in any way it can to speed up the end of the war.
Bloomberg believes that this episode has exposed the fragility of Russia's border defences, undermined the Kremlin's image of Putin as a protector of ordinary Russians and boosted Ukrainian morale.
Background:
- On the morning of 6 August, Alexei Smirnov, the acting governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, claimed that Ukrainian forces had mounted an attempt to infiltrate the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of Kursk Oblast. Russian propagandists and milbloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces have secured a foothold in the border area. Russian ruler Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation".
- A state of emergency was declared on the second day of the border breach in Kursk Oblast.
- Experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have analysed the available data and confirmed the advance of Ukrainian troops up to 10 km deep into Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
- Amid reports of hostilities in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian Federation should also feel the war.
