First invasion of Russia since World War II: Bloomberg reacts to hostilities in Kursk Oblast

Bloomberg has called the Ukrainian breakthrough of the Russian border in Kursk Oblast the first case since World War II when the army of another country invaded Russia.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: According to Bloomberg, up to a thousand Ukrainian troops have entered Kursk Oblast. This is the first time since World War II that the troops of another country have entered Russia.

Bloomberg also reports that Putin summoned his subordinates to explain the situation recently. And Russian milbloggers accused the officials of incompetence.

The news agency also suggests that this situation is likely to reinforce Kyiv's argument that American and European allies should not be afraid of the Kremlin's threats of escalation but instead should allow Ukraine to fight in any way it can to speed up the end of the war.

Bloomberg believes that this episode has exposed the fragility of Russia's border defences, undermined the Kremlin's image of Putin as a protector of ordinary Russians and boosted Ukrainian morale.

Background:

