All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

First invasion of Russia since World War II: Bloomberg reacts to hostilities in Kursk Oblast

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 8 August 2024, 21:27
First invasion of Russia since World War II: Bloomberg reacts to hostilities in Kursk Oblast
Kursk Oblast of Russia. Stock photo

Bloomberg has called the Ukrainian breakthrough of the Russian border in Kursk Oblast the first case since World War II when the army of another country invaded Russia.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: According to Bloomberg, up to a thousand Ukrainian troops have entered Kursk Oblast. This is the first time since World War II that the troops of another country have entered Russia. 

Advertisement:

Bloomberg also reports that Putin summoned his subordinates to explain the situation recently. And Russian milbloggers accused the officials of incompetence.

The news agency also suggests that this situation is likely to reinforce Kyiv's argument that American and European allies should not be afraid of the Kremlin's threats of escalation but instead should allow Ukraine to fight in any way it can to speed up the end of the war.

Bloomberg believes that this episode has exposed the fragility of Russia's border defences, undermined the Kremlin's image of Putin as a protector of ordinary Russians and boosted Ukrainian morale.

Advertisement:

Background: 

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiawar
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
Russia
Kremlin orders its media to compare events in Kursk Oblast to 1943 Battle of Kursk
French defence ministry says Kursk Oblast operation is being conducted by Ukraine and has met with some success
Russia brought war and should feel what it has done – Zelenskyy – video
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Ukraine's Armed Forces attack Russian Savasleyka air base: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency issued in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: