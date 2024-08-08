Russia brought war and should feel what it has done – Zelenskyy – video

Amid reports of hostilities in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Russian Federation should also feel the war.

Source: Zelenskyy's video address

Quote: "Today, three reports have been made by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi – productive reports, exactly the kind our country needs now.

Advertisement:

I am grateful to each warrior, each soldier and each commander who ensures the defence of our Ukrainian positions and the fulfilment of our defensive tasks. Ukrainians know how to achieve their goals. And achieving goals at war was not our choice. Russia brought the war to our land, and it should feel what it has done. We are striving to achieve our goals as soon as possible in peacetime – under the conditions of a just peace. And it will happen."

Details: The president also mentioned that Defence Minister Rustem Umierov had given a report on the supply of weapons and equipment to the army.

Advertisement:

Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, also reported on Ukraine's operations and the delicate work of the Security Service, which protects Ukrainians from Russian sabotage and attempted assassinations inside the country.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!