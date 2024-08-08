Russia brought war and should feel what it has done – Zelenskyy – video
Amid reports of hostilities in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Russian Federation should also feel the war.
Source: Zelenskyy's video address
Quote: "Today, three reports have been made by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi – productive reports, exactly the kind our country needs now.
I am grateful to each warrior, each soldier and each commander who ensures the defence of our Ukrainian positions and the fulfilment of our defensive tasks. Ukrainians know how to achieve their goals. And achieving goals at war was not our choice. Russia brought the war to our land, and it should feel what it has done. We are striving to achieve our goals as soon as possible in peacetime – under the conditions of a just peace. And it will happen."
Details: The president also mentioned that Defence Minister Rustem Umierov had given a report on the supply of weapons and equipment to the army.
Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, also reported on Ukraine's operations and the delicate work of the Security Service, which protects Ukrainians from Russian sabotage and attempted assassinations inside the country.
Background:
- Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, posted a photograph at the "starting point" where he is working amid reports of a breakthrough on the border in Russia's Kursk Oblast.
- On the morning of 6 August, Alexei Smirnov, the acting governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, claimed that Ukrainian forces had mounted an attempt to infiltrate the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of Kursk Oblast. Russian propagandists and milbloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces have secured a foothold in the border area. Russian ruler Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation".
- Ukraine has not yet commented on the events in Kursk Oblast.
- A state of emergency was declared on the second day of the border breach in Kursk Oblast.
- Experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have analysed the available data and confirmed the advance of Ukrainian troops up to 10 km deep into Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
