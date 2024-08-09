All Sections
Security Service of Ukraine shoots down another Russian helicopter in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 9 August 2024, 11:22
Security Service of Ukraine shoots down another Russian helicopter in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
screenshot

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has shot down another Russian helicopter in Kursk Oblast in the Russian Federation.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda's source in the SSU

Quote: "The special service has hit another target using an FPV (first-person view) drone in the ‘Kursk People's Republic'. The video shows a drone of the Security Service's Special Group Alpha hitting a helicopter during its flight." ["Kursk People’s Republic" is a mockery, a reference to the Russians naming occupied Ukrainian oblasts in the same way – ed.]

Details: Recently, the SSU has already shot down a Russian Mi-8 helicopter with a drone.

State Security Service of Ukrainedroneswar
