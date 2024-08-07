All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian FPV drone strikes airborne Russian helicopter for first time in history – source

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 7 August 2024, 12:58
Ukrainian FPV drone strikes airborne Russian helicopter for first time in history – source
A view from an FPV drone before striking Mi-28. Screenshot from the video

The FPV kamikaze drone strike that damaged a Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 6 August was an operation by special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Ukrainska Pravda sources say.

Source: Militarnyi web portal, which has analysed posts by a number of Russian military personnel on Telegram; Ukrainska Pravda sources in the SSU

Details: Blogger Aleksey Zemtsov, who runs the Voevoda Veshchaet (Voyevoda Broadcasts) Telegram channel, reported the damage done to the helicopter. He did not specify the model, only noted that the crew managed to divert and land the aircraft after the attack. Zemtsov claimed that the crew were alive and the helicopter had been sent for repair.

Advertisement:

Private Telegram channels are also reported to have posted videos and still images of the FPV drone hitting the tail of the helicopter, which they say resembles the tail section of a Mi-28.

Ukrainska Pravda sources report that the Russian helicopter was shot down by SSU special forces using an FPV drone.

A source clarified that it was soldiers from Special Group Alpha who shot down the Russian Mi-28 over Kursk Oblast, Russia.

Advertisement:

"The video clearly shows the SSU drone hitting the rear rotor of the enemy vehicle... We still have plenty of unexpected surprises for the Russians," an informed SSU source said.

For reference: The Mi-28 is an attack helicopter designed to seek out and destroy enemy armoured vehicles, air targets and manpower.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

aircraftRussiadrones
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
aircraft
Ukraine will only be able to deploy 10 F-16s in combat zone in 2024 – NYT
Ukrainian F-16s are equipped with missile warning system
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief says F-16s will enable Ukraine to down more Russian missiles and planes
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Explosions heard in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency issued in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: