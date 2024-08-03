All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Prosecutor General on dismemberment of Ukrainian prisoner: Russia is repeating crimes of Nazis

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 3 August 2024, 21:43
Prosecutor General on dismemberment of Ukrainian prisoner: Russia is repeating crimes of Nazis
Andrii Kostin, Prosecutor General. Photo: Future Publishing via Getty Images

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, has launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder after a photograph of the mutilated body of a Ukrainian prisoner was posted on social media.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

Details: Within the investigation, law enforcement officers are looking into information circulating on social media concerning the murder and dismemberment of a Ukrainian serviceman by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces.

Advertisement:

Urgent investigative actions are now underway to establish the circumstances of this heinous crime.

The Main Department of the SSU is carrying out the pre-trial investigation.

Quote from Andrii Kostin: "Russia is consistently repeating the crimes of the Nazis, brazenly demonstrating complete disregard for all the norms of the civilised world. This egregious case is yet another reminder that the terrorist regime of the Russian Federation is evil. Evil must be punished."

Advertisement:

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Office of the Prosecutor GeneralState Security Service of Ukraineprisoners
Advertisement:

US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million

Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine

Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son

US not afraid of escalation from Russia over events in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces achieve operational surprise with their actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games

All News
Office of the Prosecutor General
Yacht of Ukrainian oligarch close to Putin indefinitely frozen in Croatia
Ukraine's Prosecutor General unveils major special operation: 70 searches, 30 suspects in US$3.73 million military embezzlement – photos
Ukraine arrests and seizes foreign vessel on Danube for entering occupied Crimea
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Russian Kh-101 missile that hit Kyiv children's hospital on 8 July was manufactured shortly before attack
23:15
updatedRussians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring two men
21:56
Iran reported to be preparing to supply Russia with 120-km-range ballistic missiles
21:50
US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million
21:17
Video of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Sudzha appears online, no official comment
20:56
Germany recognises Ukraine's right to self-defence on territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast
20:31
Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine
20:18
Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son
20:00
Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days
19:56
Satellite images appear online showing damage to Russia's Lipetsk airfield after Ukrainian strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: