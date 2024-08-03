Prosecutor General on dismemberment of Ukrainian prisoner: Russia is repeating crimes of Nazis

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, has launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder after a photograph of the mutilated body of a Ukrainian prisoner was posted on social media.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

Details: Within the investigation, law enforcement officers are looking into information circulating on social media concerning the murder and dismemberment of a Ukrainian serviceman by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces.

Urgent investigative actions are now underway to establish the circumstances of this heinous crime.

The Main Department of the SSU is carrying out the pre-trial investigation.

Quote from Andrii Kostin: "Russia is consistently repeating the crimes of the Nazis, brazenly demonstrating complete disregard for all the norms of the civilised world. This egregious case is yet another reminder that the terrorist regime of the Russian Federation is evil. Evil must be punished."

Background:

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner, has urgently appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations, as well as Ukrainian law enforcement, in light of a photograph circulating online that appears to show the body of a Ukrainian prisoner whose head and limbs have been cut off by the Russians.

