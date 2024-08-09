Fighting is ongoing а few dozen kilometres from Kursk Nuclear Power Plant – local authorities

Igor Korpunkov, mayor of the Russian town of Kurchatov, where the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (Kursk NPP) is located, has reported that fighting is already a few dozen kilometres from the town borders but called upon the residents not to panic.

Source: Korpunkov on Telegram

Quote: "Fighting is ongoing a few dozen kilometres from the borders of our town. The situation is tense. The state of emergency is in place."

Details: Korpunkov stated that all the services and facilities, specifically the town administration, are operating as usual. He urged locals not to panic.

"I’m in town, in my office, and I am keeping the situation under control," he stressed.

Background:

