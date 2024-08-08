All Sections
Russians confirm advance of Ukrainian Armed Forces in two regions of Russia

Iryna BalachukThursday, 8 August 2024, 12:10
Korenevo and Sudzha are circled in red. Screenshot: Google.maps

The Russian Ministry of Defence has confirmed the advance of the Ukrainian military in two districts of Russia's Kursk Oblast, adding that Russian reserves have been deployed along the border, bombarding the Ukrainian Armed Forces units from the air. 

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence statement on Telegram

Details: The Russian ministry says that the Sever (North) troop grouping, together with the Russian FSB, is confronting units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces "in the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of Kursk Oblast".

It is also reported that reinforcement units and reserves have been moved to the border and that the Russians are conducting air strikes "on the reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast, which are moving [towards Kursk Oblast – ed.]".

Background:

  • Since Tuesday, 6 August, the Russians have been reporting on Ukraine's attempts to break through into Kursk Oblast. Russian propagandists and milbloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces secured a foothold in the border area.  Russian ruler Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation".
  • Ukraine has not yet commented on the events in Kursk Oblast.
  • On the second day after the border breakthrough in Kursk Oblast, Russia, a state of emergency was declared.
  • Experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), having analysed the data collected, have confirmed the advance of Ukrainian troops up to 10 kilometres deep into Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
  • Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, has stated that the US had not received any notification from Ukraine about preparing an operation in Kursk Oblast, Russia. He added that "it’s not unusual for the Ukrainians not to notify us of their exact tactics before they execute them" and that the Ukrainians "are not violating our policy".

