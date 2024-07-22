US House Speaker believes Trump can end war in Ukraine with strength

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump can end Russia's war against Ukraine if he demonstrates strength.

Source: US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson during an ABC News broadcast

Details: Johnson stated that he is absolutely confident Trump can end this war because he will demonstrate strength.

Quote: "We maintain peace through strength. We have not had that in the three and a half years of the Biden Administration. It's been exactly the opposite."

More details: Johnson stated that Donald Trump can simply pick up the phone "and make threats and demands of adversaries around the world that they pay attention to, because they fear him in some ways". He said this is of real value.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in an interview with the BBC that "no one will agree" to a long-term war, but if it persists, Ukraine will seek a solution to hold elections.

In the same interview Zelenskyy stated that the world must put pressure on Russia to come to the negotiating table and discuss the end of the war.

