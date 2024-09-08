Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people

On the afternoon of 8 September, a Russian drone attack in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district injured six people.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Men aged 57, 58, and 60 were injured, as were women aged 43, 45, and 60.

Four of them were injured as a result of explosives being discharged from the drone onto the minibus.

At the moment of the impact, two people were on the street.

The state of the people injured in the attack is being monitored by medics.

