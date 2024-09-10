All Sections
Ukraine must be ready for EU accession no later than 2025 – Ukraine's PM

Khrystyna Bondarieva , OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 10 September 2024, 15:41
Ukraine must be ready for EU accession no later than 2025 – Ukraine's PM
Denys Shmyhal. Stock photo: Getty Images

Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, has stated that Ukraine’s goal is to be ready for EU accession no later than the end of 2025.

Source: Shmyhal at a press conference on 10 September, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Shmyhal stated that Ukraine has an "ambitious goal" in the sector of Eurointegration.

"We want to be ready for EU accession not later than the end of 2025," Shmyhal said.

"But in general we realise from the strategic standpoint that our EU accession must be an integral part of a just peace. This is our strategic goal," he added.

Shmyhal noted that it would be preceded by "titanic work".

"We must adjust our legislation, all our legal acts, which is tens of thousands of documents, to the directives and rules of the EU. This requires a lot of technical work," Shmyhal explained.

He also believes that Hungary will not pose a threat for Ukraine on its way to the EU.

This March Shmyhal stated that Ukraine would be able to join the EU after the end of the war, and would finish its homework for it within two years.

Shmyhal
Ukraine aims to involve over 150 countries in Peace Summit with Russia – Ukrainian PM
We have enough funds – Ukraine's PM on financing Armed Forces operation in Russian Kursk Oblast
Ukraine's Energoatom facilities have appropriate protection and are covered by air defence
