White House not taken aback by Russian drones falling in NATO countries: it happened before

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 10 September 2024, 10:21
John Kirby. Photo: Getty Images

John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, has commented on the recent violation of the airspace of Latvia and Romania, two NATO countries, by Russian combat drones.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kirby at a White House press briefing

Quote from Kirby: "This is, unfortunately, not a new development, as it happened over the course of the war in Ukraine where missile fragments or drone fragments sometimes get caught up in the combat and the air combat and land in a neighbouring nation. We watch that closely, as you might imagine."

Details: He added that the US is in close contact with allies and partners on this matter. 

"It just underscores the danger that Mr. Putin’s war in Ukraine has now caused to the whole European continent and the fact that the security landscape has changed – not is changing, not will change, but actually has changed – which is why we’re doing everything we can to make sure Ukraine can defend itself," Kirby noted.

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the West should enhance its assistance for Ukraine following the recent occurrences of Russian drones landing on NATO territory.
  • The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia summoned Russia’s acting chargé d'affaires on 9 September in connection with the Russian drone found in the east of Latvia last week.
  • NATO commented that it had no information as to whether a Russian UAV had entered Latvian territory on purpose.

