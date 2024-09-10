All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US Secretary of State and UK Foreign Secretary to visit Kyiv – the WP, Reuters

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 10 September 2024, 16:25
US Secretary of State and UK Foreign Secretary to visit Kyiv – the WP, Reuters
Antony Blinken and David Lammy. Stock photo: Getty Images

On Wednesday 10 September, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make a joint visit to Kyiv.

Source: The Washington Post and Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: WP journalists, citing Blinken, who is currently in the UK, said the visit was scheduled for Wednesday 11 September.

Advertisement:

At the same time, Reuters noted that Lammy announced their joint trip to Kyiv this week.

Officials at the conference said they were united on the need to counter Iran's influence in the Middle East and Ukraine, according to journalists from both outlets.

Quote: "(We are) completely aligned on the need to tackle Iran's malign activity in the region and beyond," the UK Foreign Secretary said.

Advertisement:

He emphasised that the world is currently witnessing a "disturbing pattern of greater Iranian support for the Kremlin's illegal group" and stated that on 10 September, authorities discussed a shared desire to hold Tehran accountable for endangering global security.

At the same time, Blinken revealed that Iran had delivered ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine, necessitating further sanctions against Tehran.

Background:

  • On 5 and 6 September, Western media reported that Iran had delivered short-range ballistic missiles to Russia. Some sources said more than 200 missiles had been sent.
  • The White House National Security Council said any transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia would be a "dramatic escalation".

Support UP or become our patron!

UKUSA
Advertisement:

Ukraine's war victory plan is 90% ready – Zelenskyy

Denmark announces provision of second batch of its F-16s to Ukraine

Polish government announces state of emergency due to massive floods, another dam burst

Toronto Film Festival sets new screening date for controversial propaganda film about Russians at war – photo

Kremlin reacts to Ukraine inviting Red Cross and UN to Russia's Kursk Oblast

Zelenskyy on attempted assassination attempt on Trump: Glad he was not hurt

All News
UK
Former UK defence secretary urges London to lift restrictions on Ukraine striking Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Russian advance near Vuhledar
RECENT NEWS
20:47
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approved Canadian Roshel Senator armoured vehicle for use by Ukraine's Armed Forces
20:05
Ukraine's consul general in Toronto outraged by repeated attempt to screen propaganda film Russians at War
20:03
Ukraine's war victory plan is 90% ready – Zelenskyy
19:38
Heorhii Gongadze memorial alley opened in Kyiv
19:09
Zelenskyy to make speech at UN General Assembly on 25 September
19:03
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski: "A Ukrainian barber cuts my hair in Warsaw. I ask him, shouldn't you be defending Ukraine?"
18:56
Zelenskyy orders General Staff to provide action plan to improve work of military training centres
18:12
Child killed in Kherson Oblast by detonation of explosives
18:10
Blind political prisoner Oleksandr Sizikov sentenced to 17 years in prison by Russian occupiers in Crimea
17:56
Netherlands on Russia's violation of NATO airspace: Our response must be clear
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: