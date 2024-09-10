US Secretary of State and UK Foreign Secretary to visit Kyiv – the WP, Reuters

On Wednesday 10 September, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make a joint visit to Kyiv.

Source: The Washington Post and Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: WP journalists, citing Blinken, who is currently in the UK, said the visit was scheduled for Wednesday 11 September.

Advertisement:

At the same time, Reuters noted that Lammy announced their joint trip to Kyiv this week.

Officials at the conference said they were united on the need to counter Iran's influence in the Middle East and Ukraine, according to journalists from both outlets.

Quote: "(We are) completely aligned on the need to tackle Iran's malign activity in the region and beyond," the UK Foreign Secretary said.

Advertisement:

He emphasised that the world is currently witnessing a "disturbing pattern of greater Iranian support for the Kremlin's illegal group" and stated that on 10 September, authorities discussed a shared desire to hold Tehran accountable for endangering global security.

At the same time, Blinken revealed that Iran had delivered ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine, necessitating further sanctions against Tehran.

Background:

On 5 and 6 September, Western media reported that Iran had delivered short-range ballistic missiles to Russia. Some sources said more than 200 missiles had been sent.

The White House National Security Council said any transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia would be a "dramatic escalation".

Support UP or become our patron!