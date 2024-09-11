Ukrainian Armed Forces to receive new Black Widow drones

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified and approved an unmanned aerial vehicle system called Black Widow for delivery to the Ukrainian army.

Source: Ukrainian Defence Ministry’s press service

Quote: "These are tactical-level drones. An experienced pilot can use them both day and night."

Advertisement:

Details: The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine notes that the reusable quadcopter can also operate in the FPV strike format. The statement said that the relatively low price of one drone allows it to be used in this way.

The Black Widow, a single-use drone, can carry a heavy explosive charge.



Support UP or become our patron!