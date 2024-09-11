All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian Armed Forces to receive new Black Widow drones

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 11 September 2024, 12:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces to receive new Black Widow drones
The Black Widow drone. Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified and approved an unmanned aerial vehicle system called Black Widow for delivery to the Ukrainian army.

Source: Ukrainian Defence Ministry’s press service

Quote: "These are tactical-level drones. An experienced pilot can use them both day and night."

Advertisement:

Details: The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine notes that the reusable quadcopter can also operate in the FPV strike format. The statement said that the relatively low price of one drone allows it to be used in this way.

The Black Widow, a single-use drone, can carry a heavy explosive charge.

Support UP or become our patron!

dronesMinistry of Defence
Advertisement:

Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

All News
drones
Russians drop explosives from drone on bus stop in Kherson, injuring elderly man
White House not taken aback by Russian drones falling in NATO countries: it happened before
Large-scale drone attack on Russia: Russian Defence Ministry claims 144 drones downed
RECENT NEWS
16:09
Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: