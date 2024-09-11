29 towns in Kharkiv Oblast to be added to mandatory evacuation list

The Kharkiv Oblast Defence Council will consider whether to add more areas in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast to the list for mandatory evacuation of families with children.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Ukraine’s national 24/7 newscast and on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "During the upcoming [Kharkiv] Oblast Defence Council meeting, we are planning to discuss adding 29 settlements in three hromadas of the Kupiansk district to the list for mandatory evacuation of families with children. Around 270 children and their parents might [have to evacuate]. " [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Details: Syniehubov also said that Russian forces were continuing their attempts to advance further into Kharkiv Oblast. The situation, according to him, is difficult but stable and under the control of Ukrainian forces.

Background:

On 15 May 2024, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that there were no plans to evacuate either all, or certain groups of, residents from the city of Kharkiv. In fact, according to Terekhov, people were coming to Kharkiv from Kharkiv Oblast towns and villages where active hostilities were taking place.

On 28 June, the Kharkiv Oblast Defence Council introduced mandatory evacuation measures for families with children who reside in towns and villages in the Izium, Bohodukhiv, Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts of Kharkiv Oblast.

