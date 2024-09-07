Russian attack on Kharkiv and its outskirts: 5 people injured, civilian infrastructure damaged

A billboard in the city of Kharkiv says, “Kharkiv is a hero city!” Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

Five people were injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv and its outskirts on Saturday, 7 September.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast (SES); Kharkiv Oblast Police; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote from the SES: "This afternoon, Russian forces deployed glide bombs to attack the city of Kharkiv and the village of Mala Danylivka in the Kharkiv district. Several residential buildings and one other civilian facility were damaged and destroyed. Several fires also broke out.

A residential building caught fire in the village of Mala Danylivka, with fire spreading over an area of 150 sq m. One residential building was destroyed, and another 10 were damaged. According to the available information, five people were injured.

A private firm’s storage depot in the Saltivskyi district in the city of Kharkiv also caught fire, with flames spreading over an area of 50 sq m. Around 250 sq m of grass were also on fire. Eight cars were damaged. 200 sq m of grass also caught fire in the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv."

Details: Earlier, Kharkiv Oblast Police said that four people were diagnosed with acute stress response following the Russian attack on the village of Mala Danylivka and were being treated.

Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office later said that the premises of a private firm were damaged in Kharkiv’s Saltivskyi district. A 61-year-old security guard was injured and nine vehicles were damaged.

A gardening cooperative was struck in Kharkiv’s Industrialnyi district, where an outbuilding caught fire. There were no casualties.

A residential building in Mala Danylivka caught fire and at least 10 private houses were damaged. Four people were injured: three women and a man. All four have suffered acute stress reaction and sustained injuries.

According to the available information, Russian forces deployed UMPK-fitted FAB-250 glide bombs in these attacks. [An UMPK is a guidance kit for converting unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions – ed.]

Background: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov earlier reported that Russian forces struck the city of Kharkiv and its outskirts on the afternoon of Saturday, 7 September.

