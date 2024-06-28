Forced evacuation zone expanded in Kharkiv Oblast due to intensified Russian attacks
Friday, 28 June 2024, 15:54
On 28 June, the Kharkiv Oblast Defence Council decided to forcibly evacuate families with children from the dangerous settlements of Izium, Bohodukhiv, Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts of the oblast.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: The list of people who are subject to a forced evacuation is the following:
- 12 children from seven families in the villages of Zahryzove, Maliivka, Shyikivka, Bohuslavka and Nova Kruhliakivka in Izium district;
- 13 children and their families from the villages of Oleksandrivka and Skoryky in Bohodukhiv district;
- 20 children and their families from the villages of Monachynivka and Doroshivka in the Kindrashivka hromada, Kupiansk district; [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
- 112 children and their parents from five starosta okruhs [an administrative unit of hromada in Ukraine]: Bilyi Kolodiaz, Yurchenkove, Novooleksandrivka, Ivanivske, and Buhaivka of the Vovchansk hromdada in Chuhuiv district. A total of 24 settlements.
Quote: "Evacuation routes have already been determined, and places of temporary residence have been booked. The decision was made due to the intensified hostile attacks."
Background:
- On 5 June, Viktor Kovalenko, Head of Zolochiv Village Military Administration, said that all children were being mandatory evacuated from his hromada in case of a Russian army offensive.
- On 24 May, Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories announced an agreed-upon decision to forcibly evacuate 123 children from certain settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.
