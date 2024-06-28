All Sections
Forced evacuation zone expanded in Kharkiv Oblast due to intensified Russian attacks

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 28 June 2024, 15:54
Oleh Syniehubov. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration.

On 28 June, the Kharkiv Oblast Defence Council decided to forcibly evacuate families with children from the dangerous settlements of Izium, Bohodukhiv, Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts of the oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The list of people who are subject to a forced evacuation is the following:

  • 12 children from seven families in the villages of Zahryzove, Maliivka, Shyikivka, Bohuslavka and Nova Kruhliakivka in Izium district;
  • 13 children and their families from the villages of Oleksandrivka and Skoryky in Bohodukhiv district;
  • 20 children and their families from the villages of Monachynivka and Doroshivka in the Kindrashivka hromada, Kupiansk district; [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
  • 112 children and their parents from five starosta okruhs [an administrative unit of hromada in Ukraine]: Bilyi Kolodiaz, Yurchenkove, Novooleksandrivka, Ivanivske, and Buhaivka of the Vovchansk hromdada in Chuhuiv district. A total of 24 settlements.

Quote: "Evacuation routes have already been determined, and places of temporary residence have been booked. The decision was made due to the intensified hostile attacks."

Background:

  • On 5 June, Viktor Kovalenko, Head of Zolochiv Village Military Administration, said that all children were being mandatory evacuated from his hromada in case of a Russian army offensive.
  • On 24 May, Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories announced an agreed-upon decision to forcibly evacuate 123 children from certain settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.

