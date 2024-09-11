All Sections
Satellite images emerge of ship that delivered Iranian missiles to Russia

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 11 September 2024, 18:24
Photo: Sky News

Satellite images have revealed a Russian-flagged cargo ship suspected of transporting ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia.

Source: Sky News

Details: The ship docked in a Russian port on 4 September.

Photo: Sky News

A Ukrainian source told Sky News that the Port Olya 3 had transported 225 short-range ballistic missiles from the Caspian Sea to Russia. Two days later, another satellite photograph revealed that the ship had left the port.

 
The vessel’s route.
Photo: Sky News

According to ship tracking data, the Port Olya 3 had been at Iran's Amirabad port just six days earlier, on 29 August.

 
The Port Olya ship in 2023.
Photo: Artem Muliavka

The Ukrainian source claims that after arriving in Russia, Fath-360 ballistic missiles were loaded onto a large cargo train. It is unclear where they were taken next. According to the Ukrainian source cited by Sky News, the Fath-360s may have been sent to the Ashuluk military training ground in Russia’s Astrakhan Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

IranweaponsRussia
