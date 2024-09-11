Satellite images emerge of ship that delivered Iranian missiles to Russia
Satellite images have revealed a Russian-flagged cargo ship suspected of transporting ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia.
Source: Sky News
Details: The ship docked in a Russian port on 4 September.
A Ukrainian source told Sky News that the Port Olya 3 had transported 225 short-range ballistic missiles from the Caspian Sea to Russia. Two days later, another satellite photograph revealed that the ship had left the port.
According to ship tracking data, the Port Olya 3 had been at Iran's Amirabad port just six days earlier, on 29 August.
The Ukrainian source claims that after arriving in Russia, Fath-360 ballistic missiles were loaded onto a large cargo train. It is unclear where they were taken next. According to the Ukrainian source cited by Sky News, the Fath-360s may have been sent to the Ashuluk military training ground in Russia’s Astrakhan Oblast.
