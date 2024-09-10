All Sections
US announces new sanctions against Iran over transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 10 September 2024, 20:35
Stock photo: Getty Images

On 10 September, the US Department of Treasury announced new sanctions against Iran over the transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The new US sanctions list includes ten individuals and six legal entities from Iran and Russia, as well as four vessels that Tehran used to supply Russia with weapons, including drones.

The United States also imposed additional restrictions on Iran's flagship airline, Iran Air, to limit its ability to operate abroad.

At the same time, the State Department added three organisations to its sanctions list, including Iran Air, and ordered the confiscation of five vessels involved in the transfer of Iranian weapon systems to Russia.

‘Iran has decided to increase its involvement in Russia's illegal war, and the United States, along with our partners, will continue to support Ukraine,’ commented US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemi.

The US Department of Treasury noted that during the summer of 2024, Russian military personnel were trained in the use of Iranian ballistic missiles, and Russia received its first batch in early September.

Iran has been supplying Russia with attack drones, but until recently refrained from offering to transfer more powerful weapons, apparently due to warnings from the US and Europe that this would cause a wave of severe sanctions.

Background:

  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has confirmed that Iran has transferred ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine, making new sanctions against Tehran inevitable.
  • The UK has already announced its own package of sanctions against Iran and Russia.

