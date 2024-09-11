Zelenskyy on long-range strikes at Russia: It does not depend on my optimism

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he does not know whether he would seek approval from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to strike targets in Russia with long-range weaponry but hopes for such a decision.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference within the framework of the Crimean Platform, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that he will hold talks with Blinken on Wednesday evening but does not know what to anticipate from the conversation.

Quote: "Am I optimistic about their decision to allow us to use long-range weapons? I wish it didn't depend on my optimism. It depends on their optimism," he added.

At the same time, Zelenskyy expressed hope for "some strong decisions" that are important for Ukraine.

"In any case, I am looking forward to speaking with President Biden this month. However, our weekly and monthly conversation with the United States is extremely vital to us. They provide us with the best military and financial support. We rely on it, and we cannot succeed without it," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

On Tuesday, 11 September, US President Joe Biden said that the issue of lifting the ban on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons is under consideration.

On 13 September, US President Joe Biden will meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss allowing the Ukrainian defence forces to strike.

