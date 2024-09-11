All Sections
US Secretary of State and UK Foreign Secretary arrive in Kyiv – video

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 11 September 2024, 12:53
Antony Blinken and David Lammy. Photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Source:  European Pravda, with reference to a video by CBS News reporter Olivia Gazis

Details: The US State Department said earlier that Blinken and Lammy would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and senior Ukrainian government officials.

It was reported that the two sides would discuss further support for Ukraine's defence against Russian aggression and ways to ensure Ukraine's prosperity "militarily, economically and democratically in the long term".

Background:

  • Blinken said on Tuesday that his trip was partly aimed at "understanding how Ukrainians see their needs at this moment, what the[ir] goals are, and what we can do to support those needs." 
  • Blinken said he and Lammy will report back to President Biden and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer,  who will discuss the issue during a meeting on Friday. This could be a prelude to the US and UK agreeing to Ukraine's use of long-range missiles to hit targets in Russia, but officials warn that no final decision has been made.
  • US President Joe Biden stated on 10 September that the presidential administration is working on lifting restrictions on Ukraine's ability to use US-provided weapons to strike military objects within Russia.
  • WSJ reports that the US and European countries are pushing Kyiv to form a reliable plan for its achievements in the next year of war with Russia.

