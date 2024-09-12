All Sections
Russians strike Borova, Kharkiv Oblast, rescue workers pull survivor from under rubble – photos, video

Iryna BalachukThursday, 12 September 2024, 09:52
A search and rescue operation is ongoing. Photo: SESU

The Russians attacked residential buildings in the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 11-12 September. Rescue workers have pulled an elderly woman who survived the strike out from under the rubble.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Telegram 

Quote from Syniehubov: "12 September, 04:47, Izium district, Borova hromada, village of Borova. As a result of the attack, structural elements of a destroyed two-storey residential building caught fire." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

A destroyed building.
Photo: SES

Details: Later, the SES reported that rescue workers had freed an 86-year-old woman from the rubble of the destroyed building, where she had been trapped under debris from structural elements. She is now in hospital.

