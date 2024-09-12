All Sections
Tank-producing plant ablaze in Russia – photos, video

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 12 September 2024, 12:42
Tank-producing plant ablaze in Russia – photos, video
Photo: russian media

A fire has started at the Omsktransmash plant in the Russian city of Omsk, where the Russians produce tanks and Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrower Systems.

Source: Vitaliy Khotsenko, governor of Omsk Oblast, Om1.ru

Details: Reportedly, a roof of one of the workshops caught fire but no people were injured.

The administration of the plant reported that a roof caught fire but the "incident didn’t affect the manufacturing process".

At the same time bystanders posted a video showing thick clouds of smoke rising above the plant.

 

Omsktransmash is a part of the Uranvagonzavod corporation that completes Russian defence commissions. Specifically, it produces T-80BVM tanks and Solntsepyok flamethrower systems.

