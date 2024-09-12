There should be no limits on range of attacks on Russia – Zelenskyy

At a press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda on 12 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during a meeting with the heads of diplomacy from the US and UK on Wednesday, he presented a "direct and detailed" vision of lifting restrictions on long-range strikes on Russia for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Quote: "Delaying this process (regarding our use of appropriate weapons) leads to the fact that Russia is moving these military targets deeper into Russia."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine was "very prepared, very convincing and very detailed" at this meeting on long-range weapons. The partners "received all the details and signals from me personally".

The president noted that "if the restrictions are lifted by the partners, then I would very much like it to be a strategy for the victory of Ukraine, and not a political strategy."

Quote: "To remove restrictions means to remove them. And if there’s a proposal to remove restrictions on a range in which the enemy has already applied its military goals, as I said, then this is an exclusively political decision made to remove the pressure placed by other ally countries, Ukraine, and journalists onto the countries that are facing this decision," the president said.

He stressed that Ukraine needs to use Western weapons to strike military targets.

"If restrictions placed on a weapon that doesn’t use missiles are removed, that is not a lifting of restrictions. That is a different way to withhold a positive decision on the use of the appropriate weapons," Zelensky concluded, adding that in this he was "very direct yesterday" in a conversation with partners.

Background:

According to Politico, the White House is finalising a plan to loosen limitations on Ukraine's use of US-provided weapons to strike Russian territory.

According to the Guardian, the UK has decided to allow Ukraine to fire Storm Shadow cruise missiles against Russian targets.

