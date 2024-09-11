UK will allow Ukraine to strike Russia with Storm Shadow missiles

The UK has decided to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow cruise missiles to strike targets in Russia.

Source: The Guardian with reference to sources in the UK government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The decision on the deployment of Storm Shadows to strike Russian targets was reportedly taken in private and is unlikely to be made public.

One of the sources told the Guardian that the joint visit to Kyiv by UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US State Secretary Antony Blinken would not have taken place without this decision.

The UK is said to consider that making a public statement on the deployment of long-range missiles for strikes on Russia would be "unnecessarily provocative".

It is also "likely" that there may be certain restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Storm Shadows "to avoid reckless or unnecessary attacks", the Guardian said.

The issue of long-range strikes in Russia will be discussed at a meeting between US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House this Friday, 13 September.

Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv, the US Secretary of State and UK Foreign Secretary refused to comment on the specifics of the authorisation to use long-range weapons to strike deep within Russia, but said they would convey Ukraine's message.

The Telegraph reported earlier that the UK supports the idea of using Storm Shadow missiles to strike targets in Russia but does not publicly call for it, fearing a deterioration in relations with the US.

