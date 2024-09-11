All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

UK will allow Ukraine to strike Russia with Storm Shadow missiles

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 11 September 2024, 22:16
UK will allow Ukraine to strike Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
Photo: Getty Images

The UK has decided to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow cruise missiles to strike targets in Russia.

Source: The Guardian with reference to sources in the UK government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The decision on the deployment of Storm Shadows to strike Russian targets was reportedly taken in private and is unlikely to be made public.

Advertisement:

One of the sources told the Guardian that the joint visit to Kyiv by UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US State Secretary Antony Blinken would not have taken place without this decision.

The UK is said to consider that making a public statement on the deployment of long-range missiles for strikes on Russia would be "unnecessarily provocative".

It is also "likely" that there may be certain restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Storm Shadows "to avoid reckless or unnecessary attacks", the Guardian said.

Advertisement:

The issue of long-range strikes in Russia will be discussed at a meeting between US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House this Friday, 13 September.

Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv, the US Secretary of State and UK Foreign Secretary refused to comment on the specifics of the authorisation to use long-range weapons to strike deep within Russia, but said they would convey Ukraine's message.

The Telegraph reported earlier that the UK supports the idea of using Storm Shadow missiles to strike targets in Russia but does not publicly call for it, fearing a deterioration in relations with the US.

Support UP or become our patron!

weaponswarUK
Advertisement:

Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

All News
weapons
US Secretary of State to convey Ukraine's request to launch long-range strikes on Russia to Biden
Satellite images emerge of ship that delivered Iranian missiles to Russia
Number of Republicans in US Congress urge Biden to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western-supplied weapons in Russia
RECENT NEWS
16:38
Commander Drapatyi transferred to Donetsk Oblast after stabilisation of situation on front line in Kharkiv Oblast
16:09
Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: