Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 12 September 2024, 16:39
Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea
Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

On Thursday, 12 September, Russia launched an attack on a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea transporting wheat for Egypt.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram 

Quote: "A Russian missile struck wheat cargo bound for Egypt. Today's hit in the Black Sea was on an ordinary civilian vessel just after exiting Ukrainian territorial waters. According to preliminary data, there were no human casualties."

Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine is a vital global food security donor, and that the internal stability and survival of dozens of nations across the world rely on the smooth operation of its export food corridor.

"We expect the reaction from the world. Wheat and food security should never be targeted by missiles," he wrote.

Black SeaEgypt
