Ukraine's air defence downs 72 Shahed drones, 2 return to Russia

Ukrainian air defence downed 72 out of 76 Russian strike drones on the night of 13-14 September.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: In addition, two Russian drones had disappeared from radar on Ukrainian territory and two returned to Russia.

The Russians launched 76 Shahed drones from Russia’s Kursk and Yeisk as well as Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

As President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously reported, air defence systems were responding in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia and Sumy oblasts.

