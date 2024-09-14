Zelenskyy: Russia launches more than 70 Shahed drones overnight

Russia launched more than 70 Shaheds on Ukraine on the night of 13-14 September and most of them were shot down, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Details: Zelenskyy said that air defence systems were operating in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kherson, Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We need more capabilities to strengthen our air shield and air defence and long-range capabilities to continue to protect lives and our people.

We are working on this with all Ukrainian partners."

