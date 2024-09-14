Russians attack Odesa District for second night in row, causing destruction – photos
The Russian army has attacked the Odesa and Izmail districts with attack drones for the second night in a row, and destruction has been caused from fallen debris.
Source: Odesa Oblast Military Administration
Details: As a result of the fall of drone debris in the suburbs of Odesa, three buildings were destroyed on the territory of a family home, and a residential building and a garage were damaged. No one was killed or injured.
In addition, in the Odesa district, the fall of UAV debris in a residential area caused the roof of a house to catch fire. The owners extinguished the fire themselves.
At another location, a car and a warehouse caught fire.
In the Izmail district, the wall of a shed, and the windows and doors of a dacha were damaged without subsequent fire. No one was killed or injured. [A dacha is a sort of a summer house, usually with a little plot of land where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries, or keep a garden - ed.]
Support UP or become our patron!