Russians attack Odesa District for second night in row, causing destruction – photos

The Russian army has attacked the Odesa and Izmail districts with attack drones for the second night in a row, and destruction has been caused from fallen debris.

Source: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Details: As a result of the fall of drone debris in the suburbs of Odesa, three buildings were destroyed on the territory of a family home, and a residential building and a garage were damaged. No one was killed or injured.

In addition, in the Odesa district, the fall of UAV debris in a residential area caused the roof of a house to catch fire. The owners extinguished the fire themselves.

At another location, a car and a warehouse caught fire.

Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

In the Izmail district, the wall of a shed, and the windows and doors of a dacha were damaged without subsequent fire. No one was killed or injured. [A dacha is a sort of a summer house, usually with a little plot of land where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries, or keep a garden - ed.]

