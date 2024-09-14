Zelenskyy urges US not to delay promised aid – video
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the United States to implement agreements on the supply of military aid without delay.
Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address
Quote: "I met with a delegation of members of the US Congress. It is important to keep our partners fully informed about our needs and our positions at all levels.
It is critically important that everyone, especially countries like the United States, implement our agreements promptly. This should be felt on the battlefield. Every delay in [the supply of] military packages has negative consequences at the front. Every genuinely timely, fast delivery has a positive impact.
I briefed the members of Congress on the current situation and prospects. We are also preparing for meetings in the United States."
Details: Zelenskyy later posted a video of the meeting with the Congressmen.
"I told them that in the near future, I plan to personally present a plan for Ukraine's victory to Joe Biden and the Republican and Democratic presidential candidates," he said.
