US National Security Advisor criticises Republican "peace plan" imposing conditions on Ukraine

Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Advisor, does not think peace in Ukraine can be achieved if the White House starts implementing the plan proposed by Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance after the election.

Source: Jake Sullivan at a panel discussion during the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) on 14 September in Kyiv, reports European Pravda

Details: Sullivan stressed during the discussion that he was commenting on US-Ukrainian policy on a non-partisan basis, while considering the specifics of his position. This is why he only provided an unclear answer about Trump's position on Ukraine and avoided criticising it.

However, Sullivan did comment directly on JD Vance's plan to end the war in Ukraine, which was unveiled this week. He criticised it and expressed his belief that such an approach would not lead to the fulfilment of the agreements.

Quote from Jake Sullivan: "Any plan that basically aims to dictate peace conditions on Ukraine …. is not sustainable."

Sullivan emphasised the importance of the principle of "nothing [will be decided] about Ukraine without Ukraine".

He also expressed a principled position on easing the sanctions pressure on Russia; in his opinion, this decision can only be made in consultations with Ukraine.

Quote from Jake Sullivan: "We will not discuss the easing of sanctions without agreeing that this coincides with Ukraine's vision."

Background:

JD Vance proposed a plan that included a ceasefire along the current line of contact, the creation of a "demilitarised zone" on Ukrainian territory, and Ukraine's rejection of NATO membership.

Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that, if elected, he will end the war immediately after winning the election – even before his term officially begins.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed a desire to present his plan for Ukraine's victory to his American counterpart Joe Biden, as well as to US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

