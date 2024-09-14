All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US National Security Advisor criticises Republican "peace plan" imposing conditions on Ukraine

Serhiy Sydorenko, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 14 September 2024, 22:17
US National Security Advisor criticises Republican peace plan imposing conditions on Ukraine
Jake Sullivan. Photo: Getty Images

Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Advisor, does not think peace in Ukraine can be achieved if the White House starts implementing the plan proposed by Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance after the election.

Source: Jake Sullivan at a panel discussion during the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) on 14 September in Kyiv, reports European Pravda

Details: Sullivan stressed during the discussion that he was commenting on US-Ukrainian policy on a non-partisan basis, while considering the specifics of his position. This is why he only provided an unclear answer about Trump's position on Ukraine and avoided criticising it.

Advertisement:

However, Sullivan did comment directly on JD Vance's plan to end the war in Ukraine, which was unveiled this week. He criticised it and expressed his belief that such an approach would not lead to the fulfilment of the agreements.

Quote from Jake Sullivan: "Any plan that basically aims to dictate peace conditions on Ukraine   …. is not sustainable."

Sullivan emphasised the importance of the principle of "nothing [will be decided] about Ukraine without Ukraine".

Advertisement:

He also expressed a principled position on easing the sanctions pressure on Russia; in his opinion, this decision can only be made in consultations with Ukraine.

Quote from Jake Sullivan: "We will not discuss the easing of sanctions without agreeing that this coincides with Ukraine's vision."

Background:  

  • JD Vance proposed a plan that included a ceasefire along the current line of contact, the creation of a "demilitarised zone" on Ukrainian territory, and Ukraine's rejection of NATO membership. 
  • Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that, if elected, he will end the war immediately after winning the election – even before his term officially begins.

Support UP or become our patron!

USATrumppeaceBiden
Advertisement:

"I will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to leaders of our partner states": Zelenskyy starts visit to US

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Belarusian President of the consequences of his meeting with "head" of occupied part of Donetsk Oblast

Russians struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure over 1,000 times since October 2022

Ukrainian forces shoot down 71 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight

Group of Ukrainian intelligence officers who liberated Zmiinyi Island in 2022 were adrift at sea on rubber boat for over 24 hours

Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured

All News
USA
Zelenskyy urges US not to delay promised aid – video
Kyiv initially asked US for ATACMS strikes on Russian air bases but then changed targets – Reuters
Zelenskyy spoke about Ukraine with Trump 2 months ago
RECENT NEWS
23:14
Explosions rock Zaporizhzhia
23:04
Zelenskyy says JD Vance's "plan" would lead to global conflict
22:14
"I will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to leaders of our partner states": Zelenskyy starts visit to US
21:32
Zelenskyy arrives in New York
21:23
Woman killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
21:07
Channels are free to show what they want – Zelenskyy about Ukrainian joint 24/7 newscast
20:19
updatedRussians strike Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 5 civilians, 16-year-old girl in critical condition
19:47
Zelenskyy on possibility of Biden rejecting his Victory Plan: that's a horrible thought
19:05
Ukrainian women's team defeats Romania at Chess Olympics, men's loses to Serbia
18:40
Future EU defence commissioner calls for mandatory ammunition stockpiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: