Russians damage polyclinic building and start fire in educational institution in Kharkiv
Sunday, 15 September 2024, 07:40
Russian forces have attacked Kharkiv twice on the night of 14-15 September.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: On 14 September, at 23:20, the Russians launched two guided aerial bombs at the city. A fire broke out in the building of an educational institution, and grass was burning in the city's Kyivskyi district.
On 15 September at about 00:13, the Russians hit the ground on the territory of the hospital in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. The glazing of the polyclinic building was damaged.
Background: Local authorities reported that several explosions rocked Kharkiv on Saturday evening, and that there was a strike in the Kyivskyi district.
