Russians attack Kharkiv, strikes reported

Several explosions rocked Kharkiv on Saturday evening, and according to early reports, there have been strikes in the Kyivskyi district.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Terekhov: "Several explosions in the city. Early reports indicate they were in the Kyiv district. Experts are investigating the sites of the strikes. No casualties reported so far."

Details: Syniehubov said the emergency services are checking the likely locations of the Russian strikes in the Kyivskyi district.

The Russians used at least two guided aerial bombs in the attack. Some non-residential premises are on fire.

