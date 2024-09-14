Russians hit Kharkiv with guided aerial bomb
Saturday, 14 September 2024, 05:22
Russian forces dropped a guided aerial bomb on the city of Kharkiv on the night of 13-14 September.
Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram
Quote: "A guided aerial bomb strike on Kharkiv. Early reports indicate that there was a hit in the Kholodnohirskyi district. Information regarding casualties and damage is being clarified."
Updated at 06:00: Terekhov said a garage cooperative was affected by the attack, but there were no reports of casualties.
