Russians hit Kharkiv with guided aerial bomb

Russian forces dropped a guided aerial bomb on the city of Kharkiv on the night of 13-14 September.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Quote: "A guided aerial bomb strike on Kharkiv. Early reports indicate that there was a hit in the Kholodnohirskyi district. Information regarding casualties and damage is being clarified."

Advertisement:

Updated at 06:00: Terekhov said a garage cooperative was affected by the attack, but there were no reports of casualties.

Support UP or become our patron!