Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Russian forces struck a residential area in the city of Kharkiv on the afternoon of 12 September, damaging houses. Two women and a child were later rescued from under the rubble.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv

Quote: "Two strikes on a densely populated district of the city. All relevant services are headed to the sites of the strikes. Information regarding casualties and property damage is being established.

A residential area was hit. Private houses were damaged, but luckily, there have been no reports of any casualties."

Details: At 16:45 the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russians had dropped a guided aerial bomb on Kharkiv.

Update: Terekhov later reported that two women and a child have been rescued from under the rubble at one of the strike sites.

The mayor said the Russians attacked Kharkiv with FAB-250 guided aerial bombs. More than 15 homes have been damaged. A total of four people with an acute stress reaction sought medical assistance.

