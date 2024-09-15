Ukrainian air defence shoots down missile and 10 Shaheds overnight

Ukraine's Air Defence Forces have shot down one Kh-59 guided missile and ten attack UAVs as a result of an anti-aircraft operation on the night of 14-15 September.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Details: The military reported that air surveillance troops detected and tracked 17 Russian air attack weapons.

The Russians attacked Odesa Oblast with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles launched from occupied Crimea and one Kh-59 aircraft missile launched from the airspace of the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as 14 Shahed attack UAVs from Kursk and Cape Chauda (Crimea).

Ukraine’s air defence forces were operating in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Poltava and Mykolaiv oblasts.

