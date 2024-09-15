War in Ukraine should be ended with strength and wisdom – Trump

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump once again promised to end the war in Ukraine if re-elected, saying he will do so with strength and intelligence.

Source: Donald Trump at the 20th annual YES (Yalta European Strategy) meeting in Kyiv, writes Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump recorded his video message aboard a flight en route to a campaign rally in Arizona, at the invitation of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Advertisement:

He claimed that he knew Kremlin leader Putin and President Zelenskyy well, and that he believed the war must be settled with fortitude and intelligence.

Trump repeated that if he were president, Russia's war against Ukraine would not have occurred.

He also recalled that an election would take place in 53 days, and it would affect everything, even the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Earlier, JD Vance, Trump’s vice president nominee, proposed a plan that included a ceasefire along the current line of contact, the creation of a "demilitarised zone" on Ukrainian territory, and Ukraine's rejection of NATO membership.

During the YES meeting, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan slammed JD Vance's "peace plan."

Former US Secretary of State in the Trump administration, Mike Pompeo, feels that JD Vance's suggestions are antithetical to US interests.

Support UP or become our patron!