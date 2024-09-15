Russians strike Kharkiv: apartment building on fire, 35 people wounded – photos, videos

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kharkiv on 15 September. Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

The Russian attacks on the city of Kharkiv on Sunday, 15 September, resulted in a hit to an apartment block, and 33 reported casualties.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "The invaders struck Kharkiv. There is damage to civilian infrastructure in the Nemyshlianskyi district."

Details: Terekhov said that the Russians unleashed guided missiles on Kharkiv.

"A blow to an apartment building. [This resulted in] a fire and damage," he said.

At 16:18, Terekhov reported 33 casualties in the apartment building.

The Russians struck the house's 10th floor, and the fire spread to four floors, from the 9th to the 12th.

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kharkiv on 15 September. Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the air bombs damaged the 9th to 12th floors in the apartment building, causing a fire and damage. Currently, about 30 people are known to have been injured, including children.

Quote: "The world should help defend Ukrainians from Russian military aircraft and the dozens of guided missiles that kill them every day. This terror can be prevented. However, in order to put an end to the terror, you must first overcome the fear of making difficult but necessary decisions. Only determination will allow us to end this conflict fairly. Determination is the most effective way to protect against terror."

Update: At 16:55, Terekhov reported that 35 people had been injured, 3 of them children.

