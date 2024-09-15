All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians strike Kharkiv: apartment building on fire, 35 people wounded – photos, videos

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 15 September 2024, 15:56
Russians strike Kharkiv: apartment building on fire, 35 people wounded – photos, videos
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kharkiv on 15 September. Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

The Russian attacks on the city of Kharkiv on Sunday, 15 September, resulted in a hit to an apartment block, and 33 reported casualties.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Advertisement:

Quote from Syniehubov: "The invaders struck Kharkiv. There is damage to civilian infrastructure in the Nemyshlianskyi district."

Details: Terekhov said that the Russians unleashed guided missiles on Kharkiv.

"A blow to an apartment building. [This resulted in] a fire and damage," he said.

Advertisement:

At 16:18, Terekhov reported 33 casualties in the apartment building.

The Russians struck the house's 10th floor, and the fire spread to four floors, from the 9th to the 12th.

наслідки удару по Харкову 15 вересня, фото: Telegram Володимира Зеленського
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kharkiv on 15 September.
Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the air bombs damaged the 9th to 12th floors in the apartment building, causing a fire and damage. Currently, about 30 people are known to have been injured, including children.

Quote: "The world should help defend Ukrainians from Russian military aircraft and the dozens of guided missiles that kill them every day. This terror can be prevented. However, in order to put an end to the terror, you must first overcome the fear of making difficult but necessary decisions. Only determination will allow us to end this conflict fairly. Determination is the most effective way to protect against terror."

Update: At 16:55, Terekhov reported that 35 people had been injured, 3 of them children.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkivwar
Advertisement:

"I will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to leaders of our partner states": Zelenskyy starts visit to US

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Belarusian President of the consequences of his meeting with "head" of occupied part of Donetsk Oblast

Russians struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure over 1,000 times since October 2022

Ukrainian forces shoot down 71 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight

Group of Ukrainian intelligence officers who liberated Zmiinyi Island in 2022 were adrift at sea on rubber boat for over 24 hours

Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured

All News
Kharkiv
Foreign minister Sybiha addresses Ukraine's partners after Russian strike on Kharkiv apartment block
Russians damage polyclinic building and start fire in educational institution in Kharkiv
Russians attack Kharkiv, strikes reported
RECENT NEWS
23:14
Explosions rock Zaporizhzhia
23:04
Zelenskyy says JD Vance's "plan" would lead to global conflict
22:14
"I will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to leaders of our partner states": Zelenskyy starts visit to US
21:32
Zelenskyy arrives in New York
21:23
Woman killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
21:07
Channels are free to show what they want – Zelenskyy about Ukrainian joint 24/7 newscast
20:19
updatedRussians strike Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 5 civilians, 16-year-old girl in critical condition
19:47
Zelenskyy on possibility of Biden rejecting his Victory Plan: that's a horrible thought
19:05
Ukrainian women's team defeats Romania at Chess Olympics, men's loses to Serbia
18:40
Future EU defence commissioner calls for mandatory ammunition stockpiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: