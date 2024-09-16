Ukraine's air defence downs nearly 20 Russian drones around Kyiv overnight
Ukrainian air defence forces downed nearly 20 Russian drones in the airspace around the city of Kyiv on the night of 15-16 September.
Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "This is the eighth Russian aerial attack on Kyiv and it's only the first half of September!
Like previous attacks, the enemy once again used attack drones, likely of the Shahed type.
However, unlike the recent attacks, this one was large-scale. An air-raid warning in the capital was issued at around 02:00 and it was in effect for about three and a half hours."
Details: Popko said that Russian attack drones were approaching Kyiv from different directions and in various groups.
Ukrainian air defence forces managed to destroy almost 20 Russian drones in the airspace of the capital.
Quote: "Early reports indicate that there were no casualties or damage in Kyiv.
The information is constantly being updated and clarified."
