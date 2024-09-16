Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast

An air defence mobile firing group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian air defence responded to Russian attack drones in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on the night of 15-16 September.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote from Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "Air defence forces are responding to enemy UAVs."

Details: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, reported at 02:01 that the air defence forces were operating in the capital.

Quote from Popko: "Air defence is responding [to Russian drones] in Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given."

Update: At 02:36, Kyiv City Military Administration noted that air defence was operating on the outskirts of Kyiv.

At 03:23, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration once again reported that air defence was responding to the drones in Kyiv Oblast.

The all-clear was given in Kyiv at 05:10.

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast because of a Russian drone attack threat.

