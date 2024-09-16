Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
Ukrainian air defence responded to Russian attack drones in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on the night of 15-16 September.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv City Military Administration
Quote from Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "Air defence forces are responding to enemy UAVs."
Details: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, reported at 02:01 that the air defence forces were operating in the capital.
Quote from Popko: "Air defence is responding [to Russian drones] in Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given."
Update: At 02:36, Kyiv City Military Administration noted that air defence was operating on the outskirts of Kyiv.
At 03:23, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration once again reported that air defence was responding to the drones in Kyiv Oblast.
The all-clear was given in Kyiv at 05:10.
Background: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast because of a Russian drone attack threat.
