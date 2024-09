Explosions ring out in Kyiv twice at night, air defence is operating

Explosions were heard twice in Kyiv on the night of 13-14 September during an attack by Russian Shahed drones.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Klitschko: "Air defence forces are operating in Kyiv. Stay in shelters!"

Details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration also reported that air defence forces were shooting down drones.

Updated: At 03:00, explosions rang out in Kyiv for the second time overnight.

