Drone wreckage falls on premises of utility company in Kyiv

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 14 September 2024, 02:34
Downed Shahed drone. Stock photo: Serhii Naiev

Shahed drone wreckage has fallen on the grounds of a utility company in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram

Details: Klitschko reported that no fire was recorded at the scene.

Emergency services are going there.

Updated: Kyiv City Military Administration reported that drone wreckage fell on the outskirts of the city, beyond residential areas. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

Background: Explosions were heard and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that air defence systems were responding in Kyiv during the Russian Shahed drone attack.

Shahed droneKyivair-raid warning
