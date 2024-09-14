Drone wreckage falls on premises of utility company in Kyiv
Saturday, 14 September 2024, 02:34
Shahed drone wreckage has fallen on the grounds of a utility company in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv.
Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram
Details: Klitschko reported that no fire was recorded at the scene.
Emergency services are going there.
Updated: Kyiv City Military Administration reported that drone wreckage fell on the outskirts of the city, beyond residential areas. There were no reports of casualties or damage.
Background: Explosions were heard and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that air defence systems were responding in Kyiv during the Russian Shahed drone attack.
