Kremlin claims Sudzha residents did not request humanitarian corridor

Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin's press secretary, says the Kremlin has received no evacuation requests from residents of Sudzha, a town in Russia's Kursk Oblast that is currently under Ukrainian control.

Source: Russian media outlets Podyem and Kommersant

Quote: "Honestly, this is the first I’ve heard of it [the request to organise a humanitarian corridor for evacuation – ed.]. We haven’t seen this, unfortunately, and haven’t received any requests in this regard."

Details: Kommersant reported on 13 September that residents of the Sudzha district in Kursk Oblast had written to the presidents of Russia and Ukraine to request that a humanitarian corridor "for the evacuation of civilians" be opened immediately.

Media reports said residents appended a list of family members and friends who are in the territory held by Ukraine's Armed Forces. There were 186 names on the list, including 7 minors. According to reports, most of the families have no idea what has happened to their loved ones.

Kommersant said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) had asked Russia and Ukraine to organise negotiations on the humanitarian corridor but apparently received no answer.

Why this is important:

