Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on Red Cross and UN to join civilian protection efforts in Russia's Kursk Oblast

Iryna BalachukMonday, 16 September 2024, 10:54
UN flag. Stock photo: Pixabay

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has appealed to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to join humanitarian response efforts in the areas of Russia's Kursk Oblast currently under the control of Ukrainian forces.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs website

Details: The ministry emphasised that Ukraine adheres to all norms and principles of international humanitarian law and human rights while effectively controlling certain areas of Russia's Kursk Oblast. This includes protecting civilians during combat operations.

Quote: "From the first days of the Kursk operation, the Ukrainian defence forces, as a civilised European army, have demonstrated high professionalism and full compliance with the principles of international humanitarian law. Civilians in Kursk Oblast have received and continue to receive humanitarian aid, fulfilment of basic humanitarian needs, and the possibility of evacuating from combat zones."

Details: The ministry also noted that, "considering the humanitarian situation and the need to ensure fundamental human rights in Kursk Oblast," they have requested that the United Nations join the humanitarian response efforts in this area and have sent a corresponding note to the UN. 

A similar note was also sent to the ICRC.

Quote: "Ukraine reaffirms its unwavering commitment to international obligations in these areas and is ready to provide comprehensive support to the work of UN and ICRC personnel in the specified territories," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs concluded.

Background:

  • The operation in Kursk Oblast began on 6 August. On 10 August, on the fifth day of the Ukrainian army's offensive deep into Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that Ukraine had brought the war to Russian territory
  • On 27 August, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that since the beginning of the operation in Kursk Oblast in Russia, Ukraine had captured 594 Russian soldiers and controlled more than 100 settlements or 1,294 sq. km.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that such actions are aimed at creating a buffer zone to prevent Russian military operations against Ukraine.
  • The Institute for the Study of War reported that Ukrainian forces had pressed forward in Russia's Kursk Oblast on 14 September, making gains in the Glushkovo district. They advanced to fields south of Tyotkino and north of Sudzha, capturing several villages.
  • At present, Ukraine is asking its partners for authorisation to use long-range weapons provided by the West to hit military targets deep inside Russia.

Kursk Oblasthuman rightsUNRed Cross
